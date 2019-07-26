EDWARDSVILLE – While enjoying the summer off-season, SIUE women's basketball continues to give back to the community. The Cougars spent a recent afternoon preparing and serving meals at Spirit of Sharing Soup Kitchen at St. John's United Church of Christ in Collinsville, Illinois.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to serve and give back in the community," SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher said. "Our student-athletes are fantastic representatives of SIUE and SIUE women's basketball."

Each Tuesday, a hot meal is served at First United Presbyterian Church from 5-6:30 p.m. and on Thursdays at St. John's UCC from 5-6:30 p.m. SIUE helped prepare and serve the meal on Thursday, July 18th.