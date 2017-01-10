Complete Game Notes

Game #17

Wed., Jan. 11, 7 p.m. CT

Clarksville, Tenn.

Winfield Dunn Center

SIUE Cougars (5-11, 1-2 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (7-10, 1-3 OVC)

Live Video: OVCDigitalNetwork.com

Radio: 887 The Sound (T.J. Weber)

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

LAST GAME

SIUE women's basketball fought back from 10-point halftime deficit but Morehead State pulled out a 69-66 victory Saturday at Johnson Arena. Lauren White led the Cougars for the second straight game with 16 points, including a three-pointer with two ticks left on the clock at the end of the game. Gwen Adams was the only other player in double figures for the Cougars with 14 points.

SCOUTING AUSTIN PEAY

The Governors are coming off a 65-45 loss Saturday at Jacksonville State. Tearra Banks is the team's leading scorer and is second in the OVC with 17.1 points per game. She also leads the league in field goal percentage at 57.4 percent. Austin Peay lost its first two OVC home contests to Morehead State and Belmont.

FROM THREE

SIUE (16 games) and Austin Peay (17 games) both have hit 83 three-pointers this season.

SERIES STUFF

SIUE leads the series with the Governors 9-3. The series began with a 3-3 split during the first six meetings. The Cougars have won the last six games of the series, including a sweep of last year's games 94-75 at SIUE and 72-61 in Clarksville, Tenn. Last season's 94 points was the most scored by either team in the series.

TOP BLOCK

SIUE blocked a season-high eight shots against Morehead State, including four by Micah Jones. That tied her career high set Dec. 20, 2014, against Valparaiso.

DOUBLE DIGITS

Lauren White scored 16 points in each of the last two games. She leads the team with 12 games scoring in double digits.

DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Gwen Adams recorded double-doubles in three straight games against Bethune-Cookman (19 pts.-13 reb.), Illinois State (10 pts.-10 reb.) and Tennessee Tech (18 pts-13 reb.).



TO THE LINE FOR TWO SHOTS

SIUE is No. 1 in the OVC in free throw percentage at 73.7 percent and 59th nationally. The Cougars are second in the OVC (29th nationally) in free throws made with 233 (14.6 made per game).

HITTING YOUR FREE THROWS

Adams is No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Ohio Valley Conference in free throw percentage at 95.1 percent, trailing only Iowa State's Jadda Buckley (50-52 for .962). Adams is 77 of 81 from the line this season.

ROAD TRIP

This is the third of three straight road contests for the Cougars. The Cougars' next home contest is Sunday against Murray State. That game will be broadcast on the American Sports Network.

CAREER SCORING

SIUE has three current players among the top 40 in scoring all-time and each are playing in their third season at SIUE. Adams is 32nd all-time with 841 points. Beck is in 34th overall with 765 points. Jones is 40th with 661 points.

HANDING OUT ASSISTS

Nakiah Bell leads the Cougars in assists with 65 and is No. 3 among OVC players in assist-to-turnover ratio with 2.03.

OVC PICKS

SIUE women's basketball was picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference after advancing to the conference tournament semifinals for the second straight year.

