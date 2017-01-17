Game #19

Wed., Jan. 18, 7 p.m. CT

Edwardsville, Ill.

Vadalabene Center

SIUE Cougars (5-13, 1-4 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri Redhawks (8-10, 2-3 OVC)

Live Video: OVCDigitalNetwork.com

Radio: 887 The Sound (T.J. Weber)

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

LAST GAME

Murray State outlasted the Cougars 84-77 at the Vadalabene Center in a game that featured seven lead changes and was tied six times. Lauren White tallied a team-high 19 points. Beck contributed 18 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 27 seconds remaining. Bauman had career bests with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Bell pitched in 14 points.

SCOUTING SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

The Redhawks are coming off an 82-79 victory Saturday at UT Martin. Olivia Hackmann is the team's leading scorer and rebounder with 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Southeast Missouri boasts the No. 3 offense in the OVC with 74.2 points per game and is tops in the league in three-point field goal percentage (.367).

FROM THREE

SIUE is No. 2 in the OVC in three-point field goal percentage (.361). The Cougars also have taken the fewest three-pointers of any OVC team (255 - 14.2 attempts per game.)

SERIES STUFF

SIUE has had more meeting with Southeast Missouri than any other NCAA Division I program. SIUE's records date back to the 1979-80 season. SEMO leads the series since then 20-14. The Cougars have won the last five meetings, including a first-round game in last season's OVC Tournament 80-76.

TO THE LINE FOR TWO SHOTS

SIUE is No. 2 in the OVC in free throw attempts with 379, trailing only Austin Peay (386) which has played one more game. The Cougars lead the OVC with 273 made free throws, ahead of Belmont (261) which has played one more game.

NEXT UP

SIUE travels to UT Martin for a 4 p.m. contest Saturday. The Cougars return home Jan. 25 for a special 11:30 a.m. game against Tennessee State.

HITTING THE BOARDS

Tonight's matchup features the two teams with the top marks in offensive rebounds in the OVC. SEMO is first at 17.2 per game followed by SIUE with 14.2 per contest.

FIRST DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Sydney Bauman's 13 points and 11 rebounds against Murray State made for her first career double-double. Bauman is the third player to have recorded a double-double this season with three from Gwen Adams and one from Donshel Beck.

FROM THE LINE

Gwen Adams leads the OVC in free throw percentage at .929, hitting 78 of 84 from the charity stripe. She is No. 5 nationally in free throw percentage.

FROM THE LINE, SECOND SHOT

SIUE boasts three players among the top 150 nationally in free throws made. Gwen Adams is 34th with 78. Donshel Beck is 39th with 76. Lauren White is 150th with 57.

CAREER SCORING

SIUE has three current players among the top 40 in scoring all-time and each are playing in their third season at SIUE. Adams is 32nd all-time with 846 points. Beck is in 34th overall with 795 points. Micah Jones is 40th with 663 points.

HANDING OUT ASSISTS

Nakiah Bell leads the Cougars in assists with 72 and is No. 4 among OVC players in assist-to-turnover ratio with 2.00. Bell led the Cougars with five assists at Austin Peay.

