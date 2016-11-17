ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It was SIUE women's basketball which broke Saint Louis' season-opening winning streak last season. The Billikens were not going to let that happen two seasons in a row.

Saint Louis improved to 3-0 with a 90-49 victory over the Cougars at Chaifetz Arena. SIUE will look to next Wednesday when it faces SIU Carbondale in its home opener at the Vadalabene Center. Game time is 7 p.m.

"We've got to get a lot better. It's obvious we have issues on the defensive end," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "We're not staying disciplined, and it shows on the offensive end."

Donshel Beck and Amri Wilder led SIUE in scoring with 11 points each. Wilder tied a career high, scoring two of her team-leading three-pointers in the final period.

Sadie Stipanovich led four Saint Louis players in double figures with 20 points.

As a team, SIUE shot 19 of 63 from the floor (30.9 percent).

