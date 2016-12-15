SIUE women basketball team travels to Northern Illinois

Game #10

Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m. CT

DeKalb, Ill.

Convocation Center

Live Video: WatchESPN

Radio: 887 The Sound (T.J. Weber)

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

Live Stats: SIUECougars.com

DOUBLE DIGITS

Donshel Beck and Lauren White lead the team in double-digit scoring efforts this season with six. Both have led the team in scoring three times.

20-PLUS SCORER

Gwen Adams became the second player this season to score 20 or more points in a game with 21 at Missouri, joining Beck who had 20 against Western Illinois. She recorded a career-high eight field goals.

THE TREY

SIUE is No. 3 in the Ohio Valley Conference in three-point field goal percentage at 34.1 percent, trailing just Southeast Missouri (39.5) and Belmont (.355) despite going 0-10 from three-point range at home against Missouri-St. Louis.

HITTING YOUR FREE THROWS

Adams is No. 3 in the nation in free throw percentage at 97.1 percent after hitting all three of her free throws against Missouri. She is 33 of 34 from the line this season. Adams is the lone player in the OVC to have hit more than 90 percent (minimum 30 free throws attempted).

DISHING IT OUT

Nakiah Bell leads the OVC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.4. She has recorded a team-leading 33 assists to 14 turnovers. Bell also has done so while averaging 32.0 minutes played per game.

ALL-TOURNAMENT

Lauren White was named to the All-Tournament team at the Air Force Classic. The Cougar junior shot 60 percent from three-point range (3-5) and averaged 13.0 points per game against Utah Valley and Vanderbilt. White also had a team-leading five steals in the tournament.

NEWCOMER EXCITES

Freshman Maddy Greeling shot 6 of 7 from three-point range at the Air Force Classic. She set a career high in scoring with nine points against Utah Valley and Vanderbilt.

REBOUND MARGIN

SIUE tied a season high with 47 rebounds against Missouri-St. Louis. The Cougars also had 47 rebounds in the win over SIU Carbondale and the loss to Vanderbilt.

ON THE BOARDS

Sydney Bauman tied her career high in rebounds with 10 against the Salukis. She pulled down 10 rebounds last season against Southeast Missouri (2/2/4/16).

FROM THREE

SIUE is 47-6 under Coach Buscher when either leading or being tie at halftime. SIUE is now 5-1 all-time under Coach Buscher when being tied at halftime.

600 OR MORE CLUB

SIUE has three current players among the top 50 in scoring all-time and each are playing in their third season of competition at SIUE. Adams is 33rd with 747 points. Beck is 39th with 653 points. Jones is 40th with 638 points.

TOURNAMENT TIME

SIUE completed the first of two tournament this season. The Cougars were the runner up at the Air Force Classic. SIUE also travels to DeLand, Florida, for the Stetson Tournament Dec. 19-20.

OVC PICKS

SIUE women's basketball was picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference after advancing to the conference tournament semifinals for the second straight year.