SIUE Cougars (3-22, 1-13 OVC)

vs. Austin Peay Governors (15-10, 6-8 OVC)

Thu., Feb. 20, 11 a.m.

Edwardsville, Ill., First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center

Live Stats: SIUEstats.com

Live Video: ESPN+

Live Radio: WSIE FM 88.7 (Joe Pott)

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

ABOUT SIUE'S OPPONENT

• Arielle Gonzalez-Warner is the team's leading scorer and rebounder with 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

• Austin Peay ranks 13th in both three-point field

goals made per game (8.7) and total three-point field

goals made (217). The Governors have attempted the seventh-most nationally from beyond the arc (694).

• Ella Sawyer is the lone player to have started all 25 games this season for the Governors. Sawyer is averaging a team-leading 9.9 points per game in Ohio Valley Conference play.

LAST TIME OUT

• Mikala Hall provided a career-best 13 points for SIUE women's basketball, but the Cougars fell 80-57 to the sharp-shooting Southeast Missouri Redhawks.

OPENING TIP

• Hall also was the leading rebounder against Southeast Missouri, missing a double-double by one rebound.

• Mikayla Kinnard tied SIUE's season high in scoring with 20 points at Eastern Illinois.

• Mikia Keith is 96th nationally and third in the OVC with 50 steals. She has had 10 games this season with three or more steals.

• SIUE bench players have outscored starters five times this season.

• Allie Troeckler is ninth in the OVC in free throw percentage at 75.7 percent.

• SIUE is ranked 30th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game. The Cougars are averaging 14.9 offensive rebounds per game. SIUE has had double-digit offensive rebounds in 24 of 25 games this season. The lone holdout was nine at Murray State.

• Troeckler is No. 42 all-time in scoring with 648 points.

• SIUE recorded 31 three-point attempts against Missouri, the most by an SIUE team since March 15, 2012, when the Cougars played Wright State in the opening round of the Women's Basketball Invitational (WBI).

• Coach Paula Buscher announced the signing of 6-5 Tori Hamilton (Paris, Missouri) and 6-2 Madison Webb (Bedford, Indiana), who will join the Cougars next season.

NEXT UP

• SIUE continues this homestand Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. start for Pink Zone Day.

