SIUE Women, Austin Peay Collide in 11 a.m. Game at SIUE on Thursday
SIUE Cougars (3-22, 1-13 OVC)
vs. Austin Peay Governors (15-10, 6-8 OVC)
Thu., Feb. 20, 11 a.m.
Edwardsville, Ill., First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center
Live Stats: SIUEstats.com
Live Video: ESPN+
Live Radio: WSIE FM 88.7 (Joe Pott)
Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ABOUT SIUE'S OPPONENT
• Arielle Gonzalez-Warner is the team's leading scorer and rebounder with 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
• Austin Peay ranks 13th in both three-point field
goals made per game (8.7) and total three-point field
goals made (217). The Governors have attempted the seventh-most nationally from beyond the arc (694).
• Ella Sawyer is the lone player to have started all 25 games this season for the Governors. Sawyer is averaging a team-leading 9.9 points per game in Ohio Valley Conference play.
LAST TIME OUT
• Mikala Hall provided a career-best 13 points for SIUE women's basketball, but the Cougars fell 80-57 to the sharp-shooting Southeast Missouri Redhawks.
OPENING TIP
• Hall also was the leading rebounder against Southeast Missouri, missing a double-double by one rebound.
• Mikayla Kinnard tied SIUE's season high in scoring with 20 points at Eastern Illinois.
• Mikia Keith is 96th nationally and third in the OVC with 50 steals. She has had 10 games this season with three or more steals.
• SIUE bench players have outscored starters five times this season.
• Allie Troeckler is ninth in the OVC in free throw percentage at 75.7 percent.
• SIUE is ranked 30th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game. The Cougars are averaging 14.9 offensive rebounds per game. SIUE has had double-digit offensive rebounds in 24 of 25 games this season. The lone holdout was nine at Murray State.
• Troeckler is No. 42 all-time in scoring with 648 points.
• SIUE recorded 31 three-point attempts against Missouri, the most by an SIUE team since March 15, 2012, when the Cougars played Wright State in the opening round of the Women's Basketball Invitational (WBI).
• Coach Paula Buscher announced the signing of 6-5 Tori Hamilton (Paris, Missouri) and 6-2 Madison Webb (Bedford, Indiana), who will join the Cougars next season.
NEXT UP
• SIUE continues this homestand Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. start for Pink Zone Day.
More like this: