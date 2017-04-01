NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The SIUE women's tennis team won its 15th straight match today with a 6-1 victory at Belmont.

The tennis squad is now 5-0 in conference play.

The doubles point was earned with two tough, and very close, victories at the No. 1 and No. 3 spot from SIUE's doubles teams. At No. 1 Mia Frogner and Tiffany Hollebeck collected a 7-6 win over Belmont's Laura Kent and Laura Van Eeckhoudt. SIUE's No. 3 doubles team of Lara Tupper and Callaghan Adams also pulled through with a 7-6 victory over Abbie Mather and Maddie Gilley.

In singles, No. 1 Lexi Aranda has extended her winning streak to 12 matches with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Lara Kent. Frogner is following close behind with nine consecutive match victories at the No. 2 spot after she defeated Laura Van Eeckhoudt 6-4, 7-6.

Wins were also captured by No. 4 Hollebeck 6-2, 6-0 and No. 6 Tupper, 6-2, 6-2. Callaghan Adams battled it out in a three setter to emerge victorious over Abbie Mather 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 5 position.

"We really stepped up when we had to, said Head Coach Nick Mueller. "Doubles was tooth and nail and congratulations to No. 1 and No. 3 doubles today for persevering. Belmont is a good program, and with seven seniors they gave us everything we could handle. I'm very proud of the effort today from start to finish."

Next week, the Cougars will be returning to home grounds for their senior day weekend. SIUE will face Austin Peay at 2 p.m. Friday and Murray State at 11 a.m. Saturday. Matches will take place at the SIUE outdoor courts.

