Complete Match Notes

Series vs. Eastern Kentucky | Series vs. Morehead State

SIUE (14-4, 4-2 OVC)

at Eastern Kentucky (7-13, 5-1 OVC)

10/13, 5 pm CT

SIUE (14-4, 4-2 OVC)

vs. Morehead State (10-9, 1-5 OVC)

10/14, 1 pm CT

SCOUTING EASTERN KENTUCKY: The Colonels are on a four-match winning streak after handing Austin Peay its first OVC loss of the season. Celina Sanks leads EKU and is 10th in the OVC in points per set (3.38).

SCOUTING MOREHEAD STATE: The Eagles have lost three straight heading into the weekend. Jessie Wachtman is third in the OVC in hitting percentage (.329). Freshman Lauren Rokey is eighth in the OVC in points per set (3.58).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Taylor Joens earned her third OVC Offensive Player of the Week honor after recording 26 kills, a .444 attack percentage, three aces and 10 blocks in wins over UT Martin and Southeast Missouri.

GOING FIVE: SIUE has not lost an OVC match in less than five sets since Oct. 31, 2015, when Southeast Missouri defeated the Cougars in three sets.

Article continues after sponsor message

NCAA TOP 100 RANKINGS (AS OF 10/10)

Service Aces: Samantha Knight 23rd/30

Hitting Percentage: Taylor Joens 24th/.398

Aces Per Set: Samantha Knight 38th/0.43

Total Digs: Katie Shashack 90th/302

Total Blocks: Taylor Joens 91st/74

NO. 10 NATIONALLY: SIUE leads the OVC and is ranked 10th nationally in digs per set (17.87).

ACE STREAK: Knight has recorded a service ace in each of her last seven matches and leads the OVC in service aces per set (0.43). Her season high is four against Georgia State and Seattle.

TOP FIVE: Libero Katie Shashack passed the 300-dig mark for the season last week. She currently sits at fifth all-time in career digs with 1,347. No. 4 is Kim Gilman (1996-99) with 1,416.

1,000 KILLS SIUE outside hitter Ashley Witt became the 10th player in school history to record 1,000 career kills and currently is eighth all-time with 1,043.

OFFENSE, DEFENSE: SIUE leads the OVC in hitting percentage (.229) and in opponent hitting percentage (.157). SIUE is second in the OVC in assists per set (12.49) and kills per set (13.47).

TOURNAMENT CHAMPS: SIUE won two tournaments this fall, sweeping Toledo, Fort Wayne and Quinnipiac at the Fort Wayne Invitational as well as Seattle, Montana and UIC at the Cougar Invite.

ACTING HEAD COACH KENDALL PAULUS: This is Coach Paulus' first season as head coach and seventh season at SIUE, having previously worked as an assistant coach.

More like this: