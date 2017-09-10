CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – SIUE volleyball put together a pair of sweeps Saturday with wins over Georgia State and Jackson State on the final day of the Scenic City Showdown.

SIUE improved to 7-2 overall with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-20 in over Georgia State (3-6) and a 25-16, 25-20, 25-22 triumph over Jackson State (1-9).

"We really came back from a hard match last night," said SIUE Acting Head Coach Kendall Paulus. "The team stayed really positive and really believed in our system."

Senior middle blocker Taylor Joens turned in a strong weekend by averaging 4.0 kills per set with a .369 hitting percentage. She improved her hitting percentage in each match for the weekend and was a consistent double-digit performer in kills. She also led the squad with seven blocks in the three matches at the Scenic City Showdown.

Paulus said consistency of passing and rhythm is key for Joens.

The Cougars also picked up a big weekend from senior outside hitter Ashley Witt, who hit .333 for the weekend and finished with 33 kills.

Article continues after sponsor message

"She was lights out today," noted Paulus. "She had a good day and a good tournament."

Paulus said SIUE's defense played well, averaging 20.0 digs per set for the weekend.

"Katie Shashack had six digs per set today," said Paulus. "We were pleased with her and her performance."

Shashack matched her season high with 18 digs twice Saturday. She added two service aces in the win over Jackson State.

SIUE now returns home for its second home tournament next Friday and Saturday. SIUE welcomes UIC, Montana, and Seattle to the Vadalabene Center.

Paulus said her focus in this week's practice will be to look inward.

"We'll be sticking with our system and what works well for us," said Paulus. "We don't need to be thinking outside the box when we get down."

More like this: