EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Women's Volleyball team is traveling to Eastern Illinois University to take on the Panthers tomorrow at 6 p.m. Full details regarding the game are available below.

Complete Match Notes

Series Record

SCOUTING EASTERN ILLINOIS: The Panthers are 6-8 overall and 0-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Setter Taylor Smith leads the nation in triple-doubles with three. EIU has six players averaging two or more kills per set and are led by Maria Brown with 2.77 kills per set. Allie Hueston leads the OVC in blocks per set at 1.24.

TOURNAMENT CHAMPS: SIUE won two tournaments this fall, sweeping Toledo, Fort Wyane and Quinnipiac at the Fort Wayne Invitational as well as Seattle, Montana and UIC at the Cougar Invite.

TRIPLE-DIGIT DIGS: SIUE recorded 104 digs in last week's match at Austin Peay. That is the most for a single match since digging 122 against Southeast Missouri on Nov. 1, 2013.

30 CLUB: Libero Katie Shashack finished with 32 digs against Murray State. She became the seventh player in school history to record 30 or more in a single match.

TOP HITTER: Taylor Joens, who was named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week Sept. 19, leads the OVC in hitting percentage at .384. She also leads SIUE in kills per set at 3.11.

NCAA TOP 100 RANKINGS

Hitting Percentage: Taylor Joens 46th/.384

Article continues after sponsor message

Service Aces: Samantha Knight 64th/21

Aces Per Set: Samantha Knight 77th/0.40

Total Digs: Katie Shashack 80th/238

Digs Per Set: Katie Shashack 86th/4.49

Total Blocks: Taylor Joens 97th/57

GOING FIVE: SIUE has not lost an OVC match in less than five sets since Oct. 31, 2015, when Southeast Missouri defeated the Cougars in three sets.

DEFENSE, DEFENSE: SIUE is ranked 30th nationally in opponent hitting percentage at .160. The Cougars have outhit (via hitting percentage) its opponents in 12 of 14 matches this season.

MILESTONE COMING SOON: Ashley Witt needs three kills to become the 10th player in school history to record 1,000 kills.

ACTING HEAD COACH KENDALL PAULUS: This is Coach Paulus' first season as head coach and seventh season at SIUE, having previously worked as an assistant coach.

COMING UP: SIUE begins a thre-match homestand Saturday with a 2 p.m. match against Belmont. The Cougars then face UT Martin (Oct. 6) and Southeast Missouri (Oct. 7).

More like this: