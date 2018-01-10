EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Volleyball will offer two winter clinics at the Vadalabene Center for girls and boys in grades 4-12.

Individual Skills 1: Sunday, Jan. 21 (4-6:30 p.m.)

Individual Skills 2: Sunday, Feb. 25 (4-6:30 p.m.)

Each clinic is offered for $45 and welcomes volleyball players of all skill levels. Clinics are run by SIUE Volleyball coaches and players.

"We are so excited to be offering two winter clinics where we will play and teach as much as we can in 2 ½ hours," said SIUE Head Coach Kendall Paulus. "January and February are great months for athletes looking to improve their skill. It's an opportunity for athletes who are looking to expand their skill base or who are currently playing and want extra reps."

Each clinic consists of specific skill instruction, including serving segments.

To register, visit the SIUE Volleyball Camp website at https://camps.jumpforward.com/siuevolleyball. For more information, contact Paulus at kpaulus@siue.edu.

SIUE volleyball is coming off a 23-win season, the most victories in the Division I era. The Cougars also made their first-ever Division I postseason appearance in a national tournament, participating in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

