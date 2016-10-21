COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE volleyball improved to 7-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play and 14-6 overall with a three-set triumph at Tennessee Tech.

It was SIUE's first-ever win at the Eagles Nest, and the Cougars improved to 6-0 on the road. SIUE defeated Tennessee Tech 25-17, 25-19, 25-23.

SIUE took each set against Tennessee Tech, 6-16 overall and in 2-7 in the OVC, in very different ways.

Taylor Joens collected eight of her team-high 11 kills in the opening set to lift SIUE. The Cougars used an 11-2 run midway through the second set after being down by as much as seven points. The Cougars slugged out the third set by winning long rallies and taking advantage of five Tennessee Tech service errors.

With Tennessee Tech making offensive adjustments throughout the match, SIUE Coach Leah Johnson said worrying about their own side of the net was the most important pressing matter.

"We knew we were going to have to be smart with our strategy," said Johnson.

SIUE, ranked No. 6 nationally among NCAA Division I teams in opponent hitting percentage, held true to form by holding Tennessee Tech to a .014 hitting percentage with 29 kills and 27 errors. SIUE fared better at 37 kills and 22 errors (.119 hitting percentage).

"Offensively, both teams were a bit ugly," said Johnson.

SIUE won the battle on defense with 71 digs to Tennessee Tech's 62. The Eagles came into the match as No. 1 OVC team in digs per set just edging the Cougars. Katie Shashack led the Cougars with 17 digs. Tessa Amsden recorded 15. And Samantha Knight added her second double-double of the season with 20 assists and 10 digs.

"We just kept grinding and grinding," added Johnson.

The Cougars moved into a tie for second place in the OVC standings with the win as Austin Peay lost in five sets at Belmont. Murray State is one match ahead of SIUE in the league standings.

SIUE, winners of three straight matches, continues this road trip Saturday with a 2 p.m. match at Jacksonville State.

