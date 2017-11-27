SIUE volleyball heads to NCAA Division I National Invitational Volleyball Championship
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball will head to the NCAA Division I postseason for the National Invitational Volleyball Championship and will play its first match Wednesday against Arkansas State in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Cougars, 23-6 this season and the automatic qualifier for the Ohio Valley Conference, will face Arkansas State (20-11), an at-large qualifier from the Sun Belt Conference, in the opening round at 3 p.m. CT. SIUE is led by first-year Head Coach Kendall Paulus.
The winner of Wednesday's match moves on to face the winner of Stephen F. Austin (26-7, Southland) and Ole Miss (16-14, SEC), which face off at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday. Ole Miss is round one host institution.
The NIVC will be an annual tournament involving 32 of the nation's top women's Division I volleyball teams. All matches, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The Postseason NIVC features 16 first-round games, followed by eight second-round games, four third-round games, two semifinal games and the championship.
Complete Tournament Schedule
Round One
Tuesday, Nov. 28
At Pacific
Sacramento State vs. UC Irvine, 7:30 p.m. ET
Boise State vs. Pacific, 10 p.m. ET
?
At Georgia
UNC Greensboro vs. UCF, 4 p.m. ET
Alabama A&M vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. ET
At West Virginia
Campbell vs. Temple, 4:30 p.m. ET
UMES vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Nov. 29
At Ole Miss
Arkansas State vs. SIUE, 4 p.m. ET
Stephen F. Austin vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET
At Colgate
Albany vs. Syracuse, 4:30 p.m. ET
Towson vs. Colgate, 7 p.m. ET
Thursday, Nov. 30
At North Texas
Wyoming vs. TCU, 5 p.m. ET
Oral Roberts vs. North Texas, 8 p.m. ET
At Green Bay
IUPUI vs. Illinois State, 4:30 p.m. ET
Bowling Green vs. Green Bay, 7 p.m. ET
At Texas State
Texas Tech vs. SMU, 5 p.m. ET
Rice vs. Texas State, 7:30 p.m. ET
