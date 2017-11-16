CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Second-seeded SIUE volleyball was eliminated by seventh-seeded Eastern Illinois in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

After defeating Eastern Illinois twice earlier this season in league play, SIUE fell Thursday at the Winnfield Dunn Center 25-27, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.

"We couldn't quite get a rhythm going as a team," said SIUE Head Coach Kendall Paulus.

SIUE, 23-6 overall, avoided four set points in set one to come from behind for a 27-25 win. Jackie Scott had five of her 10 kills in the opening set. Katie Shashack and Samantha Knight served the Cougars into the set one victory.

Eastern Illinois, 15-14, took advantage of SIUE's 32 attack errors spread throughout the four-set match. It was the first time an OVC team has defeated the Cougars in less than five sets since the 2015 season.

Taylor Joens, a first team All-OVC selection, led SIUE with 14 kills. Ashley Witt, a second team All-OVC pick, finished with 11 kills.

SIUE held strong with a defense that collected 90 digs, including 22 from Shashack. Jordyn Klein set a career high with 18 digs followed by 16 from Jackie Scott and 12 from Knight.

"Our defense was definitely giving us opportunities," said Paulus. "We just had a hard time getting past their defense."

Allie Hueston, also a first team All-OVC pick, powered the EIU offense with 13 kills. EIU's blocking accounted for much of the defensive strength. Maggie Runge had six followed by by five each from Hueston and Laurel Bailey.

