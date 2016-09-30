Complete Match Notes

vs. UT Martin

Friday, Sept. 30

7 p.m.

vs. Southeast Missouri

Saturday, Oct. 1

1:30 p.m.

OVC OPENER: SIUE enjoyed a successful OVC opening weekend with home wins over Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State. SIUE is one of four OVC teams that remain undefeated in conference play (Murray State, Belmont, Jacksonville State).

NONCONFERENCE LEADER: SIUE has the best winning percentage in the Ohio Valley Conference. That is the best start for SIUE in the Division I era in terms of winning percentage.

LEADING THE LEAGUE: SIUE leads the OVC in kills per set (13.43), assists per set (12.55) and digs per set (17.49). The Cougars are second in service aces per set (1.31) and third in hitting percentage (.201) as well as opponent hitting percentage (.160).

INDIVIDUAL OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Taylor Joens leads the OVC in hitting percentage at .342 and is 10th in kills per set at 2.96. Emily Harrison is sixth in the OVC in hitting percentage at .289.

3,000 ASSISTS: Mallory Mangun is fifth on the all-time assists list at SIUE with 3,481.

INDIVIDUAL DEFENSIVE LEADER: Katie Shashack is No. 1 in the OVC in digs with 5.02 per set. Carley Ramich is fifth in blocks with 1.04 per set.

KEY NUMBERS: SIUE is 7-0 when winning the second set and 8-0 when winning the third set. The Cougars also have an 8-0 record when finishing the match with a better hitting percentage than their opponent.

ALL-OVC: Ashley Witt was named a preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection. Witt currently is ninth in the OVC and leads SIUE hitters with 3.06 kills per set.

SCOUTING UT MARTIN: The Skyhawks, 4-13 overall, enter the weekend on a four-match losing skid, including its first two OVC matches at Murray State and Austin Peay. Jemima Idemudia leads the team in points (183.5) and blocks (1.07 per set).

SCOUTING SEMO: The Redhawks, 1-15, have lost 15 straight after starting the season with a win against New Orleans. Krissa Gearring powers the offense with 4.37 kills per set, which leads the OVC.

HEAD COACH LEAH JOHNSON: Johnson is in her sixth season as the head coach of the Cougars and holds a 67-94 record overall and a 35-51 mark in OVC play.

