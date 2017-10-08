EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball collected its fourth straight Ohio Valley Conference victory Saturday with a four-set win over Southeast Missouri at the Vadalabene Center.

The Cougars, now 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the OVC, bested the visiting Redhawks 29-31, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16. Southeast Missouri fell to 6-14 overall and 1-5 in the OVC.

"I was really proud of how we played today," said SIUE Acting Head Coach Kendall Paulus. "We're still going through some highs and lows, but the fact that we stayed confident and kept our eagerness made me proud."

SIUE marked a wide disparity in kills for the match 64-39, using a season-high 18 kills from Ashley Witt.

"Ashley had such a big day," said Paulus. "She blocked a few balls. She covered off-blocker, which is a huge thing for her. We were able to give her in system and out of system balls and trust her to take care of it."

Taylor Joens turned in another strong performance for the Cougars with 16 kills and a .400 hitting percentage. She missed a triple-double by two blocks, finishing with 12 digs and eight blocks.

Emily Harrison recorded 11 kills while Kiana Fields finished with eight kills and a .300 hitting percentage for the match.

Samantha Knight also posted a career high with 40 assists.

"We saw a lot of one on ones and holes in the block," said Paulus.

Krissa Gearring paced the Redhawks with 14 kills. SEMO hit .115 for the match and outblocked the Cougars 12-10.

SIUE next heads to the road for Eastern Kentucky Friday and Morehead State Saturday.

