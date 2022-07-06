EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball Head Coach Kendall Paulus has released her team's 2022 schedule, featuring 10 home games at First Community Arena.

The Cougars open the season with four nonconference tournaments at SIU Carbondale, Valparaiso, Stetson and Green Bay.

"We feel good about our non-conference schedule this year," Paulus said. "It will be a lot of travel at the beginning, but we know we can be a great road team. This schedule will prepare us well for Ohio Valley Conference play."

SIUE will open with Grambling State and SIU Carbondale facing both schools at Carbondale (Aug. 26). The Cougars will square off with Valparaiso (Sept. 2) along with Northern Illinois and Campbell (Sept. 3) at Valparaiso.

At Stetson, the Cougars will take on host Stetson (Sept. 9), Mercer and Bethune Cookman (Sept. 10).

The final tournament at Green Bay will see the Cougars play Drake and North Dakota (Sept. 16) and host Green Bay (Sept. 17).

"We will see a wide-range of competition levels and teams from new regions," Paulus added. "We needed to find the right opponents to get us ready for the OVC, and we believe this schedule will help us do that."

The OVC schedule again features two-match series with eight other league schools, and single matches with a travel partner. Each school will play nine matches at home and nine matches on the road.

SIUE and new OVC member Lindenwood will be matched as travel partners. The Cougars and Lions will play at SIUE Oct. 4 and at Lindenwood Oct. 25.

SIUE will open OVC play on the road with a two-match series at Eastern Illinois (Sept. 23-24). The Cougars also will play road series at Tennessee Tech (Oct. 14-15), Tennessee State (Oct. 21-22) and Southeast Missouri (Nov. 4-5).

Home series at First Community Arena include Morehead State (Sept. 30-Oct. 1), new league member Little Rock (Oct. 7-8), UT Martin (Oct. 28-29) and new OVC member Southern Indiana (Nov. 11-12).

"The new OVC makeup is exciting and will only help our conference continue to be more competitive each year," Paulus added.The OVC tournament will take place the third week of November and will be hosted by the league's regular season champion.

