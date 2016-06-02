EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball Head Coach Leah Johnson announced the addition of Kiana Fields, a 6-foot middle blocker from Lafayette, Ind., to the 2016 roster.

"We are proud to call Kiana a Cougar," said Johnson. "She is a gifted athlete with speed and power. She has played the game at a high level and is a great competitor."

Fields, who was named the Small School Player of the Year by the Lafayette Journal and Courier, led Lafayette Central Catholic High School to a 1A State runner-up finish in 2015. She hit .455 with 266 kills and 140 blocks while leading her team to a 39-1 record.

A first team All-Conference selection, Fields helped her team to a 39-match winning streak. In her final prep match, she finished with 15 kills, seven blocks, eight digs and two service aces.

Fields brings a wide variety of club experience, having played for Circle City Volleyball Club (2014-16), Performance Point Volleyball Club (2013-14) and Lafayette Area Volleyball Academy (2012-13). She led Circle City to a 17th place finish at the 18-1's National Qualifier.

"Kiana is a kind and passionate person. She will be a great addition to the future and culture of Cougar volleyball," added Johnson.

Fields is the daughter of Nicole and Daniel Huerta. She is a projected criminal justice major at SIUE.

