COMPLETE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 8 (CT)
Georgia State vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga vs. SIUE, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9 (CT)
SIUE vs. Georgia State, 9 a.m.
Chattanooga vs. Jackson State, 11:30 a.m.
Jackson State vs. SIUE, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga vs. Georgia State, 6 p.m.

FAST START: SIUE is off to its best start of the Division I era with a 5-1 record after winning two of three at its own tournament last weekend. The Cougars are coming off a three-set sweep of UMKC.
ALL-TOURNAMENT: Emily Harrison was named to her second straight All-Tournament team last weekend. She is second among starters with a .314 hitting percentage.
2016 POSTSEASON PLAY: SIUE advanced to the championship match of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament last season to Murray State, falling in five sets.
CONFERENCE PICK: SIUE was picked to finish third in league's preseason poll. The Cougars received two first-place votes.
PRESEASON All-OVC: Taylor Joens and Jackie Scott were named preseason all-OVC by a vote of the league's head coaches and sports information directors.
SECOND SET: SIUE is 5-0 this season when winning the second set.
BALANCED ATTACK: SIUE has four players averaging two or more kills per set: Joens (2.68), Harrison (2.45), Ashley Witt (2.32) and Scott (2.14).
SCOUTING CHATTANOOGA: Ally Ford leads the Mocs with 113 kills (4.19 per set). Setter Lauren Greenspoon is averaging 10.42 assists per set.
SCOUTING GEORGIA STATE: The Panthers are ranked 24th nationally in service aces with 44 and have three players among the top 80 nationally.
SCOUTING JACKSON STATE: Dayjah Stewart is ranked nationally in blocks per set with 1.07 per set. The Tigers enter the tournament looking to break a five-match losing streak.
ACTING HEAD COACH KENDALL PAULUS: This is Coach Paulus' first season as head coach and sixth season at SIUE, having previously worked as an assistant coach.
COMING UP: The Cougars return home to the Vadalabene Center next weekend for the Cougar Invite. SIUE welcomes Seattle, Montana and UIC.

