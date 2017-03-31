SIUE, UT Martin battle Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Two softball teams tied for the lead in the Ohio Valley Conference standings will be on hand Saturday at Cougar Field as SIUE entertains UT Martin in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
SIUE enters the contest with a 26-6 record overall while UT Martin holds a 24-8 record. Both teams are tied with Jacksonville State and Eastern Illinois with the best OVC record at 3-1.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"You're just trying to play everyone well and hopefully put your best foot forward and play your 'A' game," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery. "The conference this year has done a better job of playing quality opponents. We have several teams that are playing well that have good records and are much higher in the RPI. That's a testament to the OVC. It certainly puts pressure on teams to perform every weekend."
The Cougars are coming off a 4-0 victory at SIU Carbondale in which Haley Chambers-Book recorded her 14th victory of the season. The senior left-hander is ninth nationally in strikeouts with 161.
Chambers-Book and teammate Emily Ingles both are ranked in the top 20 nationally in strikeouts per seven innings. Ingles, a freshman, is 15th at 9.7 per seven innings while Chambers-Book is 20th at 9.5 per seven innings.
As a team, SIUE holds a 1.96 earned run average, second best in the OVC. Chambers-Book holds a 1.54 ERA followed by Ingles at 2.11.
SIUE redshirt freshman Zoe Schafer leads the Cougars in batting average (.375) and hits (36). As a team, the Cougars are hitting .277 and have outscored their opponents 151-71.
UT Martin enters the doubleheader as the league's top hitting team with a .327 batting average. Jodi Duncan is the top hitter with a .378 batting average followed closely by Savannah Dodson at .377. The Skyhawks lead the OVC in stolen bases with 97.
UT Martin starter Brooke Kennedy is 11-2 overall with a 3.10 earned run average and leads the team with nine complete games.
"They are a well-rounded team," said Montgomery. "They have team power and speed. They are swinging the bats well and scoring a lot of runs."
Saturday also is alumni day at Cougar Field. Many of SIUE's top players from years past will appear on the field between games.
More like this: