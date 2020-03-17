EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE track and field and cross country Head Coach Scot Block will resign his position effective at the end of the academic year to pursue personal opportunities.

After competing as a student-athlete at SIUE, Block joined the program as an assistant coach in 2009 and was elevated to head coach in July 2015.

"I want to thank the SIUE Community for embracing me for the past 14 years," Block said. "I am forever grateful for the experiences and opportunities that I was afforded during my time at SIUE. I am looking forward to spending time with my family and will continue to support SIUE."

During the first three seasons under Block's leadership (prior to 2019-20) Cougar student-athletes have broken 23 school records. With a focus on the throwers, Block has coached eight student-athletes to 12 Ohio Valley Conference individual championships. Six SIUE student-athletes have gone on to compete in the NCAA. His teams have consistently achieved in the classroom as well.

"It has been a pleasure to watch Scott compete as a student-athlete and then transition to his coaching career," SIUE Associate Athletic Director Jaci DeClue said. "We thank Scott for his time and dedication to Cougars Athletics and wish him nothing but success in the future."

After is time as a student-athlete at SIUE, Block continues to hold several Great Lakes Valley throwing records. His career culminated in a fourth-place finish in the discus at the 2008 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

A national search will be conducted for the next head coach at SIUE.

