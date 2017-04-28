SIUE Track and Field heads to Memphis Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The 2017 SIUE men's and women's track and field will compete in their final regular season meet this weekend at the Memphis Invitational. SIUE Head Coach Scott Block said there are a handful of athletes who are nursing injuries heading into the meet. He plans to rest those athletes in preparation for the Ohio Valley Conference Championships, which takes place May 11-13 in Oxford, Alabama. Article continues after sponsor message "I'm really excited about this meet because everybody's training is being ramped up and we're starting the peaking process," said Block. "Everyone's performances really start to increase this time of the year." Block has high hopes for a number of athletes who are looking to gain a spot in the first round of the NCAA Championships in late May. Below are a couple of highlighted athletes and Coach Block's comments. Martinus Mitchell has been around the 50- to 52-meter range in the discus. "He's just going to need another meter or two to qualify for the first round," said Block.

Nick Matthews is in the same situation in the hammer throw. He threw a season-best 58.75 meters (192-9) back on April 14. "Based on his training over the last few weeks, I think that's very possible," said Block."

Claire Nolan looks to qualify for the second straight season in the shot put. She pushed past the 50-foot mark last season and will need to improve on her season-best 48-8 to qualify once again.

Matth O'Connor is the school record holder in the 800 at 1:51.19. "He just needs the right race environment and competition and good things will happen for him," said Block.

Mladen Hristov set a career-best in the triple jump on March 25th at 48-8.75. "He's had an outstanding season so far," said Block.

Ezekiel Clerk is right on Hristov's heels in the triple jump at 47-4.5. "He's another one who has come a long way," said Block.

Haley Miller, Aly Goff and Erin Kennedy will run in the same heat at 800 meters. Goff has run the fastest in this event this season. Haley Miller has been SIUE's top performer during the outdoor season at the 1,500, 3,000 and 3,000 steeplechase. "Haley has had an outstanding outdoor season. She has really stepped up this season with her race strategy and competitiveness. The times have reflected that."