CONWAY, Ark. – SIUE evened its series with Central Arkansas, collecting a 3-2 win Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars improved to 5-4 while Central Arkansas fell to 4-6.

Kenny Serwa improved to 3-0 in three starts after allowing two runs on nine hits over eight innings. He struck out nine and now has 28 strikeouts in 19 innings of work this season.

"Kenny was sharp," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "He gave up a couple of early runs and then settled down and really had command of all of us pitches to have a really nice outing."

The Bears scored single runs in each of the first two innings to get out to a 2-0 lead. SIUE answered in the fourth with a two-out solo home run from Justin Perkins, his first of the year. The Cougars took the lead in the fifth with two runs coming on four hits. Steven Pattan drove home a run with a groundout. Josh Ohl singled to drive home the game winner.

Noah Cameron worked eight innings allowing all three runs on eight hits. He fanned nine hitters.

"(Noah Cameron) had us off balance until the home run in the fourth, which kind of got us going," Lyons said. "And then we were able to push a couple more runs across in the fifth."

Cole Milam picked up his second save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning. UCA stranded the game-tying run on second base following a leadoff double.

"I'm really proud of Cole Milam and how he bounced right back after giving up the leadoff double," Lyons said.

The Cougars finished the day with eight hits. Brett Pierson (2 for 4) was the only SIUE hitter with more than a single hit.

