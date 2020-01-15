EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Offices of Student Affairs and Academic Affairs have announced the creation of the Military and Veteran Resource Center (MAVRC) to be located in the Morris University Center’s (MUC) second floor, with an opening targeted for the fall 2020 semester.

The military student population at SIUE is among the largest in the state with Military and Veteran Services currently supporting more than 700 military-connected students and their families. SIUE leads Illinois public institutions in the number of GI Bill recipients with 496.

“Whether a student is current military, veteran or a dependent, there are specific transitional roadblocks,” said Military and Veteran Services Director Kevin Wathen. “Our mission is to eliminate roadblocks for a simplified transition and to support these students until graduation.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The MAVRC will provide a central location for our military-connected students to seek assistance and also provide a networking place for like-minded individuals who have shared similar military cultural experiences.”

The project is funded by an SIUE Innovation Grant from the Office of the Chancellor.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: