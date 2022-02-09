EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is introducing three new concurrent degree programs to provide students with greater opportunities for learning and career advancement in the health sciences while saving time and money.

The new concurrent degree programs, which will begin in fall 2022, include:

“Today's health-science professionals frequently work in interdisciplinary teams,” said Paul Rose, PhD, associate dean and professor of psychology in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB). “They need to cooperate and communicate effectively across disciplinary boundaries. One advantage of these program collaborations is that students will learn alongside others who bring different perspectives.”

PharmD and MSPS

The School of Pharmacy (SOP) is the only school in Illinois and the St. Louis metropolitan region to offer an MSPS, which includes concentrations in the areas of medicinal chemistry, pharmacology and pharmaceutics. The PharmD and MSPS concurrent degrees can be completed in five years, following two years of pre-pharmaceutical studies.

“This opportunity is perfect for students who want to make an impact at the interfaces between patient care in pharmacy and leading research in pharmaceutical sciences,” said Joe Schober, PhD, professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences. “Combining the two degrees provides a big competitive advantage for positions in major medical centers around the country, drug discovery research at pharmaceutical companies like Merk and Pfizer, small biotech startups and clinical trials.”

PharmD and MPH

Article continues after sponsor message

The PharmD and MPH concurrent degree program is a partnership between the SOP and SEHHB that dovetails with the public health requirements included in the accreditation standards for the PharmD curricula.

“There is a tremendous synergy between pharmacy and MPH training,” said Jingyang Fan, PharmD, BCPS, assistant dean of academic affairs and clinical associate professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice. “With the additional skill sets obtained from the MPH program, our PharmD graduates will be prepared to assume expanded roles in community and public health practices.”

The MPH program provides students with an in-depth knowledge of how to plan, implement, evaluate and disseminate programs to improve the overall health and well-being of their communities. These skills, alongside the knowledge of pharmaceutical interventions, therapy and management they gain from the PharmD program, will lead students to provide greater support for public health needs as pharmacy professionals.

“Graduates will have the integrated knowledge and skills to deliver pharmaceutical care with public health principles, which will allow them to confront society’s changing social and health issues, face new challenges, and harness expanded responsibilities and opportunities,” said Alice Ma, PhD, CHES, assistant professor of public health and MPH program director. “Since the practice of public health and pharmacy are a vital part of a complete healthcare system, and the number of people requiring healthcare services has steadily increased, the demand for these professionals and skill sets is expected to continue.”

MPH and MBA

Through a partnership between the SEHHB and School of Business, students enrolled in the MPH and MBA concurrent degree program will gain foundational knowledge in the five core areas of public health, as well as the skills necessary for higher level business and management roles. Graduates will be well-equipped for leadership positions in public health and healthcare organizations.

“The concurrent MBA and MPH degree program provides business skills to students entering healthcare fields,” said Janice Joplin, PhD, School of Business associate dean for academic affairs and MBA program director. “As healthcare continues to grow as a leading business sector, it is important that healthcare professionals have an understanding of the economic factors influencing their industry. The concurrent degree offerings enhance student readiness by providing both specific field and contextual industry knowledge.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: