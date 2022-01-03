EDWARDSVILLE – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) has developed two post-baccalaureate certificates focused on public health. Beginning in summer 2023, the Department of Applied Health will offer certificates in public health emergency preparedness infectious disease outbreaks and surveillance , and in global public health .

A post-baccalaureate certificate provides in-depth training that leads to a specific set of skills or knowledge. The certificate confirms that a student has mastery of the content of a clearly defined sub-field of an academic major field of study.

“Offering a post-baccalaureate certificate in public health emergency preparedness infectious disease outbreaks and surveillance during the current pandemic is timely,” said Huaibo Xin, PhD, MD, MPH, department chair and associate professor of public health. “The certificate prepares our students and local communities for disease outbreaks and surveillance by sharing knowledge and skills in epidemiology, risk assessment and disaster management, program planning and implementation, as well as leadership.”

Becca Chausse, who earned a bachelor’s in public health in 2020, is currently the data and education specialist and backup public information officer for the Madison County Health Department. She assists in communicating important public health information to the community as well as collecting and analyzing COVID-19 and community health data. According to Chausse, this post-baccalaureate certificate will equip students with the tools needed to respond to future health security challenges.

“COVID-19 has shown how unprepared the world is for a pandemic and how woefully underfunded and understaffed public health is, especially in this country,” explained Chausse. “Post pandemic, there will be opportunities for more funding, careers, and education in public health disaster preparedness. This post-baccalaureate certificate is an excellent opportunity for students to develop skills in preparing their communities for the future.”

The Department of Applied Health’s post-baccalaureate certificate in global public health was developed in response to growing interest in this field. The certificate will provide public health professionals with cultural competency skills and knowledge of key principles and concepts related to global health. Included in this certificate program is the opportunity to participate in an international travel study.

“Over the past 10 years, we have established long-term partnerships with several international communities and organized faculty-led travel studies to Ghana, Costa Rica, and Uganda,” said Xin. “Students have gained a global perspective of public health and a deep understanding of how biological, social, cultural, religious, economic, and political determinants contribute to health disparities. By offering a post-baccalaureate certificate in global public health, we would like to extend these opportunities to current and prospective students and our local communities who are interested in global health.”

Students who earn a post-baccalaureate certificate in public health emergency preparedness infectious disease outbreaks and surveillance will complete 12 credit hours in one summer. The global public health certificate also consists of 12 credit hours, which can be completed in either six or 12 months consecutively. All courses are offered online, with the exception of the in-person global public health international travel study.

For students who earn a post-baccalaureate certificate and are interested in pursuing a Master of Public Health at SIUE, their post-baccalaureate credits are accepted as part of the degree requirements.

“It is the best of both worlds for those who want to dip their toes into graduate study in public health for a career change, refresh or further study,” said Nicole Klein, PhD, professor of public health and undergraduate public health program director. “Our SIUE faculty are excited to begin offering these two online public health certificates in summer 2023.”

For more information, visit siue.edu/academics/graduate/degrees-and-programs/public-health .

