EDWARDSVILLE - A Student Rural Health Careers Forum will be held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to showcase the many career paths available for in-demand professionals with backgrounds in business, healthcare and information technology.

The SIUE Graduate School, Illinois Rural Health Association (IRHA) and Illinois Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Network are hosting the event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 25 in the SIUE Morris University Center’s Maple Room. Registration is due by Tuesday, March 21 at ilruralhealth.org.

“The forum will help college students, high school juniors and seniors, and their parents, as well as anyone looking for a career change, to gain insight on the growing demand for skilled professionals in these industries, including career and educational preparation opportunities,” said Margaret Vaughn, executive director of the IRHA.

The forum will feature panel discussions with top healthcare administrators, clinicians, graduate students and faculty members.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Rural areas within Illinois have a great need for professionals trained in the areas of business, healthcare and information technology,” said Frank Lyerla, PhD, RN, and director of SIUE’s healthcare informatics program. “The Rural Health Careers Forum presents an opportunity to learn more about available academic programming, such as SIUE’s healthcare informatics program, that prepares individuals to thrive in these in-demand careers.”

A complimentary lunch will be provided immediately following the event. Free parking will be available in Lot B near the Morris University Center. For more information, contact Margaret Vaughn at 217-280-0206 or staff@ilruralhealth.org.

About the Illinois Rural Health Association

First organized in 1989, the Illinois Rural Health Association (IRHA) is a collaborative association comprised of hospitals, Rural Health Clinics, public health departments, practitioners, consumers and public officials, whose mission is to strengthen health systems for rural residents and communities through advocacy, education, networking and leadership.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (Ph.D.).

More like this: