EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been selected as the Region IV North site for the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA) club soccer championship. The tournament will run from October 27-29, with games being held both at Ralph Korte Stadium and the Recreational Sports Complex.

“We are excited to bring this tournament to campus and continue to showcase SIUE to our professional organization,” said Keith Becherer, SIUE director of campus recreation. “It also benefits the local economy as participants and supporters fill hotel rooms, visit restaurants and utilize retail outlets.”

The top eight men’s and women’s teams from NIRSA’s Region IV universities will attempt to qualify for nationals in Phoenix. Teams from Washington University in St. Louis, Saint Louis University, Truman State University, Kansas State University and Missouri State University will be competing.

While SIUE is a member of NIRSA Region III, Cougar club soccer teams play in Region IV because of the greater proximity of teams. SIUE’s men’s and women’s club teams are ranked #2 and #4, respectively, in the East Division of the Kansas-Missouri Soccer League and are automatically qualified to participate in the tournament.

