TEMPE, Ariz. – SIUE tennis was cited for its academic accomplishments Thursday as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its 2019 All-Academic Teams and Scholar-Athletes.

The Cougars were one of five Ohio Valley Conference schools recognized, joining Austin Peay, Belmont, Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri.

Article continues after sponsor message

To be recognized as an All-Academic team, programs must have a team GPA of 3.20 or higher. SIUE boasted a cumulative GPA of 3.48 for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Ann-Christine Link (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Alina Munteanu (Bacau, Romania), Janvi Patel (Ahemedabad, India) and Lara Tupper (Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia) each achieved recognition as ITA Scholars.

ITA scholar-athletes must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters.

"This is a great honor for our team as well as the four individuals," SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen said. "It is a testament to the hard work they put in on the courts and in the classroom as student-athletes."

More like this: