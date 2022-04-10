Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has named Cathy Taylor, MPA, interim vice chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation, effective Monday, April 11.

Taylor is senior director of Constituent Relations and Special Projects. As a longtime advancement team member, she brings great understanding of Foundation systems, and has demonstrated dedication to SIUE’s alumni and philanthropic constituencies. Taylor’s wealth of experience includes building alumni engagement, increasing donor giving through relationship development, and advancing strategic development initiatives.

“SIUE maintains its focus on advancement efforts that propel our transformational impact through robust initiatives,” said Chancellor James T. Minor. “To more powerfully pursue our educational mission, we must cultivate partnerships with our dedicated supporters and prospective donors from all sectors.”

Taylor assumes the interim role as Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the Foundation Rachel Stack moves into retirement.

“I appreciate the tremendous work Rachel and her team have done to lay a foundation for our future advancement efforts, relationship building and donor planning,” Minor said. “On behalf of the University, I extend my sincere gratitude and utmost respect to Rachel for her dedicated service to this institution.”

“While I am proud of what has been accomplished over the last eight years, it is also important that I make room for this transition and allow the university to look forward with fresh eyes,” Stack said. “The people I have had the pleasure of partnering with throughout my tenure have made my career incredibly rewarding. SIUE is a major part of my life, and I will continue to support the University.”

Taylor joined SIUE in 2012 and has progressively gained responsibility through roles in recruitment and public relations, prospect research, constituent relations and special projects. She previously worked for the University of Illinois Foundation and spent a decade in marketing, public relations, and community involvement positions for non-profit organizations.

“Having worked with Vice Chancellor Rachel Stack for many years, I have had the privilege of watching her raise millions of dollars for SIUE, consistently passing philanthropy goals and building an amazing fundraising and alumni engagement team along the way,” Taylor said. “She is a trusted colleague who will be missed, and I wish her well in retirement. The future of advancement is promising, thanks in large part to her contributions. We will go forth to build on the University’s solid foundation.”

A national search is underway for SIUE’s next vice chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the Foundation.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

