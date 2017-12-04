EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE Suzuki Winter Ensembles Concert is something classical musical parents and fans always look forward to each year and the 2017 rendition was right on target as usual Sunday at Dunham Hall Theater.

The concert featured soloists cello player Lars Gindler in the intermediate division, along with violinist Bailey Washam, in the advanced division. Gindler is an eighth-grade student at Good Shepherd Lutheran School in Collinsville. Lars has a strong music background and has studed with Glenda Piek of Edwardsville. His mother, Kim, is a highly recognized violinist and member of the SIUE staff. Washam is a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Triad Middle School. She joined the Suzuki program when she was 3 years old and is currently a student of Allison Woerner.

Gindler performed Sonata in C Major, Op. 40, No. 1, 1. Allegro by Breval, while Washam on violin performed Concerto No. 9, Mvt. 1, by deBeriot.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other songs performed were two pieces by Handel and Dvorak by the SIUE Violin Tour Group Level 2 members with Allison Woerner, then the SIUE Violin Tour Group Levels 1, 2, and Viola Camerta performed pieces by J. Marcehetti and a traditional song.

One of the concert highlights was a Cello ensemble performance of Eleanor Rigby by the Beatles. The Beginning Orchestra (of Awesomeness) performed under Vicki Lottes, director, and accompanist Michele Brannan, Frogs, Happy Blues and War Dance. The concert closed with the Edwardsville String Ensemble under Linda Bristol, director, Betsey Karako, assistant director, and Sharon Voss, accompanist, Can Can, New River Train and Theme from Sonata in G Major by Beethoven, arranged by Matesky.

Edwardsville Youth Orchestra with Director Daniel Mieloch performed Sarabande and Badinerie, Reggae Jingle Bells and Farandole.

More like this: