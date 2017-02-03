EDWARDSVILLE - During February, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Students Today, Alumni Tomorrow (STAT) will join hundreds of educational institutions to participate in Student Engagement and Philanthropy Month, a global initiative designed to increase student understanding of philanthropy and grow engagement on campuses.

The initiative is organized by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education and its CASE Affiliated Student Advancement Programs. Institutions from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and other countries will participate in the event by creating student activities to thank donors and raise awareness of the importance of giving back to their institutions while building community on campus. Activities include “thank-a-thons,” social media campaigns and student messaging on what giving means to them.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE is hosting a Thank-A-Giver (TAG) social media driven scavenger hunt across campus representing the tangible impact that donors have on SIUE. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, a ‘Tanks for Thanks’ day is set for the Morris University Center where students can earn a tank top for filling out donor thank you cards. A weekly information table will be in the MUC, raising awareness about the importance of private giving.

Student Engagement and Philanthropy Month is an initiative to grow student understanding of philanthropy and how giving impacts the current operations of their institutions. It is also meant to increase student engagement in giving now and as future alumni. The initiative is part of CASE’s goal to foster and enhance student involvement in all areas of advancement—including fundraising, alumni relations, communications and marketing. CASE has sponsored similar annual initiatives since 2013.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: