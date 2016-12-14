(L-R) Helping raise monies for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital were Bekah Abbott, St. Jude representative; Katie Ruholl, recruitment director; and Kevin Robards, event and logistics team.

EDWARDSVILLE -  More than 100 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students raised $23,657 during the St. Jude Up ‘til Dawn event, a fundraising program hosted nationally by colleges and universities to raise money for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The total raised was a record for the SIUE effort. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SIUE students joined their counterparts on campuses across the country Saturday, Dec. 3 and stayed up all night in the Morris University Center to help kids who are battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. 

The event began with Zumba and an opening ceremony with St. Jude videos and instructions about the evening. Other activities included a banner decorating event for teams, a dodgeball tournament, a life size Hungry Hippo game and a relay race. There were smaller events sprinkled throughout the evening with snack breaks.  

Article continues after sponsor message

Throughout the night there was a live DJ and food and prizes donated from community businesses, according to Cathy Passananti, associate director of the Morris University Center and Student Success Center. 

“Our current total is $23,657,” Passananti said. “This does not include all of the online donations. We are hopeful for the total to rise a bit more. Continued donations are still welcome.” 

Visit, St. Jude Up ‘til Dawn to contribute. For more information, contact Passananti at cpassan@siue.edu or 618-650-2301. 

More like this:

Edwardsville, Brighton, Roxana, Collinsville, Belleville, Granite and O'Fallon Students Part Of SIU Medical Students' Residence Match
Mar 27, 2025
Ecology Enthusiasts from Across the Globe Assemble on SIUE’s Campus to Collaborate and Celebrate the Legendary Inventor Buckminster Fuller
Yesterday
For Your Health — Spilling the Beans on Coffee and Health  
Yesterday
Meridian Society Awards Announced, Honoring Seven Projects with $22,794 of Transformative Community Impact
Mar 31, 2025
April 2-6, 2025, Rainfall Causes Major Disruptions In Local Communities
Today

 