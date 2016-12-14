EDWARDSVILLE - More than 100 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students raised $23,657 during the St. Jude Up ‘til Dawn event, a fundraising program hosted nationally by colleges and universities to raise money for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The total raised was a record for the SIUE effort.

SIUE students joined their counterparts on campuses across the country Saturday, Dec. 3 and stayed up all night in the Morris University Center to help kids who are battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

The event began with Zumba and an opening ceremony with St. Jude videos and instructions about the evening. Other activities included a banner decorating event for teams, a dodgeball tournament, a life size Hungry Hippo game and a relay race. There were smaller events sprinkled throughout the evening with snack breaks.

Throughout the night there was a live DJ and food and prizes donated from community businesses, according to Cathy Passananti, associate director of the Morris University Center and Student Success Center.

“Our current total is $23,657,” Passananti said. “This does not include all of the online donations. We are hopeful for the total to rise a bit more. Continued donations are still welcome.”

Visit, St. Jude Up ‘til Dawn to contribute. For more information, contact Passananti at cpassan@siue.edu or 618-650-2301.

