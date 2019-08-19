EDWARDSVILLE - Volunteers with Ask Me! signs spread throughout Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s campus on Monday, Aug. 19, as the fall 2019 academic year began. The faculty, staff and administrators greeted students and offered guidance to ensure a smooth start to the semester.

“Lovejoy Library is right over there,” said SIUE Admissions Counselor Ramón DeShazer as he pointed a student toward the building. “Have a great first day!”

“Everyone seems really welcoming and like they want to make you a part of the big SIUE family,” said freshman Sydney Blocker, of St. Louis.

Students also enjoyed a free lemonade treat as lunch time drew near, with more welcoming and encouraging interaction with the campus community.

“We want students to feel the happy energy of our campus community, and hope to do what we can to ease any worries or answer questions they may have on this first day of classes,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD. “This is an exciting time for students, as there are ample opportunities to make connections and become involved. We encourage our new and returning students to learn about the many resources and activities available to them on campus, so they can have a fun and successful year.”

“I’m nervous about the college work and expectations, but I’m excited about starting a new chapter,” explained freshman Ruth Matthews, of Alton.

“I’m glad to be here and eager to start getting involved,” said freshman Damian Morris.

“My hopes are to make lifelong friends,” added Jannah Harris, a freshman from St. Louis. “I want to make lasting relationships with people who are going to be there when I’m struggling, and when I’m succeeding.”

Monday, Aug. 19-30, students will enjoy a resource fair, multiple campus engagement activities, a merchant’s fair, leadership program interest sessions and more during the Cougar Welcome.

A full list of Cougar Welcome events is available at siue.edu/cab/cougarwelcome.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=G0rJHeBiQKE&feature=youtu.be

