EDWARDSVILLE - Nearly 700 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students enjoyed a hearty breakfast Sunday night, served by SIUE administrators, faculty and staff. SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD, and other campus leaders, faculty and staff, gathered to dish out a delicious late-night breakfast spread to students as they fuel up and prepare for finals week. The SIUE community wished students well as they finish the fall 2022 semester. The menu included French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, hash browns, turkey sausage, bacon, fresh fruit, pastries and juice. The Morris University Center, University Housing, Dining Services and Kimmel Student Involvement Center co-sponsored the event.