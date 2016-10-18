Students from Southern Illinois University’s Applied Community Action Class, Children’s Home + Aid and Budweiser Brewhouse of Ballpark Village have formed an alliance to provide holiday wishes to children from some of the most impoverished neighborhoods of the Metro East area.

To accomplish this, Budweiser Brewhouse will host a fundraising event in the Ballpark Village St. Louis’ Crown Room from 8 - 11p.m. on Friday, November 11. Guests who donate a minimum of $5 will receive a wristband and enjoy happy hour priced drinks at the event. A raffle will also be held to win prizes donated by the Brewhouse.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event hopes to create the biggest turnout the Crown Room has ever hosted with the goal of assisting a record number of children and families. Heather Frink, spokesperson for the event said, “I am so pleased Budweiser Brewhouse has generously agreed to partner with us on this fundraiser for our Help for the Holidays campaign. The amount of children in need is staggering. Children's Home + Aid alone provides services to over 20,000 youths, and this event will bring joy to so many of them.” All funds generated will go directly to purchasing Christmas gifts for some of the neediest families served by Children's Home + Aid. Frink further explained, “Many of these children go without basic necessities most of us take for granted. Some have never even experienced the joy of unwrapping a brand new toy on Christmas morning. By holding this event, we hope to create memorable holiday experiences to as many children as we can possibly support.”

The holiday season is about being thankful for our blessings and spreading cheer. So let’s accomplish this with a night of drinks and dancing at one of the hottest destinations in St. Louis. We look forward to seeing you there! For more information about this event, upcoming events, or if you are unable to attend, but would like to make a contribution contact Heather Frink by email at hfrink@siue.edu

More like this: