EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – For the 21st consecutive semester, SIUE student-athletes have logged a departmental grade point average of better than 3.0.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SIUE student-athletes completed the 2016 fall semester with a 3.202 GPA, marking the third highest semester GPA since moving to the Division I level.

SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt said team and individual discipline explains the department's strong showing in the classroom.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment," said Hewitt. "This famous quote by American businessman Jim Rohn serves us well when describing the accomplishment of 21 semesters in a row above a 3.0 department GPA."

Twelve SIUE programs finished with team GPAs of better than 3.0. SIUE men's cross country finished with the highest GPA at 3.696 followed by women's cross country at 3.611. They were followed by volleyball (3.589), softball (3.521), women's tennis (3.500), women's track and field (3.506), men's track and field (3.278), women's basketball (3.199), baseball (3.181), men's golf (3.146), women's soccer (3.111) and men's soccer (3.101).

"Discipline is a core value of human success and inherent in our SIUE athletes," added Hewitt.

There were 33 student-athletes who finished the fall semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA while 86 student-athletes earned Dean's List honors with a GPA better than 3.5.

"We are very proud of our students, coaching staffs and academic services staff," Hewitt said.

More like this:

Collinsville's Ray'Sean Taylor Named Finalist For Lou Henson Award At SIUE
Mar 13, 2025
SIUE Track and Field Prepare for OVC Indoor Championships
Feb 24, 2025
Drew Tucker Finishes First In High Jump: SIUE Track and Field Wraps Up the Missouri Invite
Feb 10, 2025
Tanner Emerson Has First Place Finish at OVC Indoor Championships
Feb 26, 2025
Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete Of Month: Sarah Hyten Earns All-State Honors In Golf
Jan 3, 2025

 