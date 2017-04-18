EDWARDSVILLE - An SIUE student who serves as a volunteer Edwardsville High School track and field coach was struck by a vehicle driven by an EHS student at approximately 2 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2017.

The incident occurred at the crosswalk at the back of the high school on the drive connecting the student parking lot with Tiger Drive. The student was conscious when the Edwardsville Fire Department paramedics arrived and she was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital as a precautionary measure due to a possible head injury.

Edwardsville High School officers are conducting an investigation of the accident.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a note to parents, Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey said, “This is an unfortunate reminder that all drivers and pedestrians should be cautious as they travel on school grounds. I am asking that you continue to communicate the importance of safe driving and walking in heavily travelled areas, especially at crosswalks, to your children.”

More like this: