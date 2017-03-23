EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s collegiate chapter of the American Marketing Association attended the 39th Annual American Marketing Association’s International Intercollegiate Conference (AMAICC) in New Orleans, March 16-18 to participate in professional marketing activities and presentations.

SIUE sent four juniors, Cassie Greenlea, chapter president-elect from Crystal Lake, Carly Becker, chapter vice president-elect from Macomb, Ashton Nobbe, of Waterloo, and Chloe Beckemeyer, from Breese, who are all current AMA executive board members.

The students participated in a consumer package goods (CPG) camp to learn about being a brand manager, and participated in a marketing case strategy competition and a SABRE (Strategic Allocation of Business Resources) competitive market simulation. They also attended many “Experience Speaks” and networking sessions.

The AMAICC also featured several keynote speakers who are successful in their respective marketing fields to provide true marketing success stories.

“We’re all excited to attend the conference,” said Greenlea. “The conference is a platform for our chapter to represent SIUE and the School of Business, and an opportunity to showcase some of our chapter’s accomplishments and share our chapter experiences.

“It’s also an opportunity for our chapter’s future executive committee members to pick up some pointers on running a successful AMA chapter and a kick-start for our professional development. This conference always gives our members that extra motivation to come back to SIUE and be the best AMA chapter ever!”

Chris Winter, instructor in the SIUE Department of Management and Marketing, is the faculty advisor for the SIUE AMA chapter. “This AMAICC conference is extremely beneficial for our students and attending highlights the year for the chapter,” Winter stated. “The AMAICC not only contains an abundance of professional development opportunities for our students, but also many other activities covering every aspect of marketing to which our students get exposed and are able to apply to their learning. The students always come back with renewed enthusiasm, ready to make our SIUE AMA chapter even better.”

For more information about SIUE AMA, contact Cassie Greenlea at 815-355-1921.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

