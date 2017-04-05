EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University students, faculty and administration are mourning the loss of a freshman - Khiry Taggart, who died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis following a shooting and car crash.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Taggart, 18, and another woman were shot prior to a crash in S. Louis County. The woman was a 19-year-old and she was taken to an area hospital and reported in stable condition, while another passenger was not injured in the crash or shooting. Taggart was a Chicago native.

“Our hearts and minds are with Khiry’s family and friends as we join them in mourning the loss of a member of the Cougar family,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As we mourn the loss of this young man, our entire SIUE community sends its condolences to Khiry’s family and friends,” Jeffrey N. Waple, Ph.D., vice chancellor student affairs, said.

Arrangements for Taggart are pending at that moment and have not been released to SIUE officials.

Counseling services are available to students by calling (618) 650-2842 or visiting the Counseling Services Office in the Student Success Center lower level, Waple said.

More like this: