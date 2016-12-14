EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Janese Owens has contemplated her future for years, changing her major multiple times throughout her studies. But after much exploration, she is confident in her growth and future outlook as she prepares to walk across the stage and earn a bachelor’s in criminal justice from the College of Arts and Sciences during SIUE’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.

“College is unlike any other schooling that we receive,” Owens said. “It’s a time in our lives where we decide what we want to be and mold our academics to fit that. I lived and explored, and in the process found my major. A major is more than just an outline of academic courses, it’s a merging of who you are with school.

“Choosing my minor of black studies was a conscious choice for me to discover who I am as a person within literary texts, poetry, art and history.”

During her educational pursuit at SIUE, Owens has been highly involved. She credits each experience with helping her discover more about herself and her surroundings.

“My internship at Walt Disney, participation as a peer mentor for SIUE 1st and in student panels, and my internship at the Madison County Coroner’s office have all contributed to my achieved success,” she explained. “It took me stepping out of my comfort zone and opening the door to opportunity. Nothing came without me seeking it.”

Owens has been a strong self-advocate, as well as a positive influence in other students’ lives through her work with SIUE 1st, a network for first generation college students. She emphasizes her drive to help others overcome struggles that may hinder their future.

“I’ve always been the type of person who people trust to confide in with their problems or to seek advice,” she said. “As a freshman, I had to overcome many struggles that were thrown at me. I can admit that through many tears and conversations with my mom, I was able to create a better state for myself. I wanted to share my story to let other freshmen know that they’re not alone. What matters most is not how it affects you, but how you overcome it.”

Upon graduation, Owens strives to pursue a career as a death investigator with a coroner’s office, and to counsel adults who struggle with addiction. Later, she hopes to become a professor of black studies.

“College has exposed me to life as I want to live it,” Owens said. “Being in school has taught me so much about myself personally and academically. I have met some of the greatest people at SIUE, and I hope to exude some of the greatness I have obtained here on others who I encounter.”

