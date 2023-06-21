EDWARDSVILLE – First-year Taylor Sparks, of Belleville, is the recipient of the spring 2023 University Staff Senate scholarship from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Staff Senate.

“I would like to thank the sponsors of the Staff Senate for making this scholarship possible,” said Sparks, a business major with specializations in marketing and entrepreneurship and a minor in graphic design from the School of Business. “I would also like to thank mother for being my support system through my years of undergrad.”

Sparks is the daughter of Dawn Sparks, Accountant III in the Office of the Bursar.

“As for my education, these funds will help me to pay for my upcoming courses needed to obtain my intended degree, to continue to work towards my career goals,” ‘Sparks continued.

Scholarship awards are given to qualifying SIUE students who meet such criteria as: be a son, daughter, grandchild, spouse or civil union partner of a presently employed or retired civil service (excluding non-status) or professional staff employee (excluding appointments of less than 50% and term appointments of less than six months) of SIUE; meet admissions requirements of undergraduate requirements at SIUE and be enrolled for the spring 2023 semester; applicants with fewer than 12 earned college semester hours must have an ACT Composite of 19 or above (unless exempt because of SIUE’s admission standards); applicants with more than 12 earned college semester hours must have at least a college GPA of 2.5.

“We are always excited to award deserving students with the means of furthering their education at SIUE,” said Angela White, Staff Senate secretary. “The Staff Senate has been awarding students scholarships annually for many years. It is the highlight of our year.”

Staff Senate awards scholarships annually in the fall and summer to qualified SIUE students. To donate to the Staff Senate Scholarship award, visit siue.edu/give-now/ .

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

