EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s spring enrollment of 13,276 students is the second-largest spring enrollment in the University’s history. Traditional undergraduate enrollment has reached an all-time spring semester high of 11,022 students. Overall university enrollment declined by only 70 students (0.52 percent) from last spring’s record total of 13,346.

“The spring 2016 enrollment success is a reflection of the dedication, work ethic and creativity by those in enrollment management as well as the diligence of faculty and staff in creating a vibrant, innovative, and nurturing living and learning environment at SIUE,” said Dr. Randy Pembrook, SIUE chancellor. “Thanks to all involved for their continuing efforts in supporting our students.”

The largest enrollment increases were realized in undergraduate programs in the School of Nursing (SON) with 126 additional students (12 percent), the School of Engineering adding 41 students (5 percent) and the School of Business attracting 52 more students (5 percent).

Online and off-campus enrollment grew by 180 students (16 percent) more than last year. The SON’s nationally recognized online RN to BS program continues to attract a great deal of interest as does SIUE’s online master’s in physical education, which was recognized as a Top 25 Best Values by Top Online Colleges in January.

The online master’s in healthcare informatics also received top 25 national status last month when BestColleges.com touted the program for its academic quality, affordability and online programming.

“It is exciting to see both record undergraduate enrollment and national recognition for new and innovated online programs happening simultaneously,” said Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management.” Our faculty are delivering new and exciting programs which continue to draw students interested in innovation.”

For the third consecutive year, fall to spring retention for the freshman class has reached 90 percent.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

