EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s spring enrollment of 13,346 students is the largest spring enrollment in the University’s history. Traditional undergraduate enrollment is up 281 students or 2.6 percent over last spring. The University has never enrolled more full-time students (10,214) for a spring semester.

“Considering the highly competitive higher education marketplace, I’m proud of the tireless effort by the enrollment, advising and marketing staffs working cooperatively with the faculty and entire campus community to achieve our recruitment goals,” said SIUE Interim Chancellor Stephen Hansen. “It reflects the fact that SIUE provides an excellent environment that enables students to learn and grow.”

All of the undergraduate Schools and the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) have realized enrollment growth. CAS has 197 more students (8 percent) than last spring. There are corresponding increases with the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior adding 83 students (7 percent), School of Business up 70 students (6 percent) and the School of Engineering climbing 40 students (3 percent).

Undergraduate enrollment in the School of Nursing (SON) is up 201 students (17 percent) over last spring. The SON’s nationally recognized online RN to BS program has helped boost the University’s online enrollment by 35 percent more than the same date last year. Nearly 12 percent of SIUE spring credit hours will be delivered online compared to 8 percent for spring 2015.

“We enjoyed a record enrollment for fall 2015, so we were hopeful that we could carry that into the spring semester,” said Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management. “It appears that our retention efforts as well as initiatives to expand international student recruitment and offer online programs are being successful.”

International enrollment stands at 425 students, which represents a 5 percent increase over last spring and the highest since spring of 2004. The enrollment increase has had a positive impact on institutional diversity as Hispanic, American Indian, Asian and African American enrollments have all increased from last spring.

For the second year in a row, fall to spring retention for the freshman class has reached 90 percent.

“All areas of the University have made contributions to this semester’s increase, and that includes the registrar’s office, student financial aid and our advising staff,” Belobrajdic said.

