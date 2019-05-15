EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2019 spring commencement exercises for 2,601 eligible graduates on Friday and Saturday, May 10-11 in the Vadalabene Center on campus.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook, PhD, bestowed degrees upon students from the Schools of Business; and Nursing and the Graduate School on Friday, May 10.

Ceremonies were held on Saturday, May 11 for graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Schools of Engineering; Pharmacy; and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

Article continues after sponsor message

The names of the graduates are attached, categorized on separate tabs by state, then hometown alphabetically.

Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:

* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)

** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)

*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)

+ Honors Scholars

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: