EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated its 2017 Spring Commencement exercises for 1,957 graduates Friday and Saturday in the Vadalabene Center on campus. All the ceremonies are available on siue.edu/tv.

After Chancellor Randy Pembrook addressed the Graduate School, School of Business and School of Nursing students Friday night, he bestowed degrees upon the Graduate School and School of Education, Health and Human Behavior graduates Saturday morning, the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) in the first afternoon session, and concluded with the School of Pharmacy, CAS graduate students and the School of Engineering early Saturday evening. He spoke about significant decision-making.

“As you look at choosing jobs, choosing paths or choosing partners in life, everyone deals with decision-making, and sometimes, difficulties,” Pembrook stated. “The difference between those who succeed and those who don’t is that those who prevail meet challenges head on and aren’t afraid to learn along the way. That is a nice way of saying you will make mistakes in life, but you will recalibrate and move on.”

Pembrook left them with the words of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, “Success is never final. Failure is never fatal. It is courage that counts.”

The morning student speaker was Melissa Sue Beyer, who earned a master’s in psychology. She encouraged the graduates to expand their experiences.

“If you take anything from my experiences, it is to go outside your comfort zone,” Beyer said. “That is where the growth happens. That is how we each evolve as a person, an academic and career professionals.

“There were so many things that I was afraid of trying, because it either seemed too hard, too different or too scary. I didn’t want to be vulnerable, and I didn’t want to fail. But I decided that you have to try. After all, the expert in anything was once the beginner.”

Renowned architect Gyo Obata was honored with the University’s Distinguished Service Award during the morning ceremony. Unable to attend the event, Obata expressed his appreciation in a video. In 1955, Obata co-founded Hellmuth, Obata + Kassabaum (HOK), the largest United States-based architecture/engineering firm. In the early 1960s, Obata was commissioned to design the new SIUE.

SIUE emeritus professor and former administrator Johnetta Randolph Haley also was honored with the Distinguished Service Award during the afternoon ceremony.

The 94-year-old Haley proudly represented five generations of college graduates from her family. In an inspirational address that routinely drew applause and affirmation, she provided sound lifetime advice to the entire crowd.

“The true power of the arts and humanities is that they speak to everyone,” she said. “We were trained to value education, and my parents always taught us to give back.

“Never give up on anyone – miracles happen every day. Never deprive someone of hope, because it may be all that they have.

“Let people know what you stand for and what you won’t stand for. Surround yourself with positive, supportive people.”

LaShaunda Jordan, who earned a bachelor’s in mass communications, was the student speaker for the afternoon session. An Air Force veteran and mother of three children, Jordan expanded upon the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the societal challenges they overcame to be eminently successful.

“Stepping up to the plate when there are strikes against you is never easy,” Jordan said. “I’ve learned from the Airmen’s example the importance of believing in myself. No matter how ugly things look or how many people are waiting for me to fail, I must believe in me, and Class of 2017, you must do the same thing and believe in you.

“Join me on a journey to leave a legacy. Remember that success against all odds begins with believing you can beat the odds. Once we turn that tassel, there is work to be done, and it’s our time to pave the way to truth and excellence.”

Veronica Delgado, who earned a master’s in art therapy counseling was the final student speaker, closing the day. The daughter of Cuban immigrants, Delgado urged people to be willing to accept challenges and make difficult decisions, even when you doubt yourself.

“When I began challenging myself to make decisions about my life based not on my ability, but on my willingness, I realized that rarely, if ever, did I actually feel confident,” she said. “The truth is I never did feel all that confident or capable. You just have to keep choosing, to keep being willing and one day you make it.

“I’ve decided that the question isn’t whether you can or can’t do something. It’s a question of willingness. Are you willing to put in the time and effort? Are you willing to be bold and vulnerable? Are you willing to complete the steps involved? When you’ve run out of ways to avoid it, are you willing to take the leap?”

Friday’s student speaker was Mia Frogner, a native of Oslo, Norway, who earned a bachelor’s in business administration while also serving as a standout contributor to SIUE’s undefeated 2017 Ohio Valley Conference women’s tennis champions. She focused on the support she received on campus as an international student.

“From the minute I stepped foot onto SIUE’s campus, it became clear that this school is dedicated to its students and would be a place I could happily call my temporary home,” Frogner said. “SIUE’s mission emphasizes that it is a student-centered educational community dedicated to communicating, expanding and integrating knowledge. The whole collegiate process was designed to shift the strange to the familiar. And, as someone from a different background and culture, I can vouch that is exactly what SIUE managed to do.”

Frankie Muse Freeman was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Friday night. Freeman has spent her lengthy career advocating for civil rights issues that have had a lasting impact at the local, regional and national levels. In 2007, Freeman was inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame for her leadership role in the civil rights movement. In 2011, she received the National NAACP’s highest honor, the Spingarn Medal for outstanding achievement by an African American.

“I’m especially honored to be here tonight, because this University has done so much for this state, region and community,” said Freeman, who was greeted by a standing ovation from the overflow crowd. “It wasn’t all about me, it was all done with the help of God, family and friends.”

Freeman also had two bits of advice for the graduates. “Always do your best and always remember your responsibility to help others,” she stated. “As much as you received from this University, be sure to give something back.”

