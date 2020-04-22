EDWARDSVILLE – Onlineu.org has ranked the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing’s (SON) Master of Science in Nursing - Healthcare and Nursing Administration program 11th among its 2020 Most Affordable Colleges. See the entire list at onlineu.org/most-affordable- colleges/nursing.

Optimal published its 2020 Best Value Colleges rankings on Guide to Online Schools for 121 programs. The rankings are based on degree-level and program-specific tuition rates, and PayScale salary data.

“I can’t think of a better place than SIUE for a graduate nursing student!” said SON Assistant Dean for Graduate Programs Andrew Griffin, PhD, CRNA, APRN. “Student satisfaction is high, students are meeting their outcomes, and they are getting quality jobs. And as OnlineU has indicted, we are among the most affordable options in the nation. I couldn’t be more excited regarding what we are achieving at SIUE.”

The methodology for the rankings incorporates a return on investment formula to show accredited programs with the best value. Since the cost and return of a college can significantly vary by the degree, tuition rates and salary numbers are specific to degree-level and major. All tuition rates were manually researched on official school websites in order to ensure accuracy. Salary figures were reported by PayScale and reflect earnings of students 10 or more years after graduation. In order to select the best options for value in each major, Optimal researched more than 78,000 online programs.

“Our goal is to show data that is difficult to find elsewhere,” said Optimal Chief Executive Officer Sung Rhee. “Guide to Online Schools shows students what they can reasonably expect to make in salary 10 years after graduating from a particular program. We want people to know how their education choices can measurably impact their financial futures.”

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling more than 1,700 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

