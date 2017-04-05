EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is softball player Allison Smiley. A senior from Johnston City, Illinois, Smiley is pursuing a degree in speech language pathology and audiology and holds a grade point average of 3.879.

Smiley leads the Cougars this season with 30 runs batted in and has 102 in her collegiate career.

Her career batting average is .304 with 172 career hits in 200 games played. In her four seasons, she has scored 75 runs and recorded 21 doubles, three triples and six home runs.

SIUE softball, 28-7 this season, returns to action Saturday with a noon CT doubleheader at Eastern Kentucky.

