CLEARWATER, Fla. – SIUE softball ran its record to 12-4 Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Penn during the opening day of its spring break trip to Florida.

Haley Chambers-Book improved her season record to 7-3 with a four-hitter. The Cougar left-hander fanned 11 for her fourth outing of the season recording double digits in strikeouts.

"I'm just trying to get better each game," Chambers-Book said.

SIUE scored all of the runs it needed in the third inning on four straight two-out hits off Penn starter Alexis Sargent.

Reagan Curtis picked up the first hit, a double. She scored on a single to right field by Allison Smiley. After Kalei Kaneshiro singled, Tess Eby added an RBI single to left field that drove home Smiley.

"Hitting is contagious," added SIUE Head Coach Montgomery.

Penn, 3-3, score its lone run in the fifth inning of a bases-loaded walk by Sarah Cwiertnia.

Chambers-Book helped her own cause with an RBI single in the sixth, scoring Conner Cutright.

"I thought we were a little sluggish today," said Montgomery. "We left a lot of runners on base. I would like us to be a lot sharper and execute a lot better." SIUE left 10 runners on base. It was the second time this season the Cougars have left 10 or more on base in a game.

SIUE outhit Penn 8-4.

The Cougars continue their road trip tomorrow with two games. The day begins with a 9 a.m. contest against South Dakota State followed by an 11 a.m. game against LaSalle.

