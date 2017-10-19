MARYVILLE – Cambridge House, an assisted living facility in Maryville, enjoyed "Games Night" Wednesday with the SIUE softball team.

SIUE softball Head Coach Sandy Montgomery said the team played Uno, Rummy, and Apples to Apples among other games. It was an evening for the SIUE student-athletes and the residents of Cambridge House to have some fun and games.

"We gave away candy for our prizes and had a good time with the residents," said Montgomery.

The team also joined the celebration of one resident's 85th birthday.

